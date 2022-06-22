Great day for Queen of the Heather Chloe in Forth

Even a gusty wind in the morning didn’t put anyone off – villagers were ready to get back to normal, whatever the weather!
Gala chairwoman Lee King said: “It was great to see our wee village getting back to celebrating the gala day – what a great fun filled week we had.
“Saturday morning started very windy but it didn’t stop lots of people turning out to celebrate.
“On behalf of the gala day committee I would like to thank everyone who helped make the day a special one to remember.”
Following a very colourful procession of characters, Chloe Watt was crowned Queen of the Heather by Alison Lawrie, who was queen in 1980, as her beautifully turned out Court looked on.
The judges had a difficult time choosing the fancy dress as everyone had made such an effort. However, the winners were as follows:
The Douglas Cup – Hot Air BalloonThe Championship Cup – Jubilee CelebrationsBertram Cup – Pick n mixRena Ross Cup – little red riding hoodArthur Little cup – Disco Inferno
Talisker Trophy – Old McDonalds FarmThe McLeod Cup – ClownsReid Gala Cup for Best Decorated Lorry – Forth circusRobb Cup, Newcomers – Forth kola lorry
Graham Cup (fun theme) – Family board game Mouse Trap by Ann Laird and friendsOverall winner – Jubilee Celebrations