Great day for Queen of the Heather Chloe in Forth

Gala court played their roles to perfection as Chloe Watt was crowned 2022 Queen of the Heather.

Even a gusty wind in the morning didn’t put anyone off – villagers were ready to get back to normal, whatever the weather!

Gala chairwoman Lee King said: “It was great to see our wee village getting back to celebrating the gala day – what a great fun filled week we had.

“Saturday morning started very windy but it didn’t stop lots of people turning out to celebrate.

“On behalf of the gala day committee I would like to thank everyone who helped make the day a special one to remember.”

Following a very colourful procession of characters, Chloe Watt was crowned Queen of the Heather by Alison Lawrie, who was queen in 1980, as her beautifully turned out Court looked on.

The judges had a difficult time choosing the fancy dress as everyone had made such an effort. However, the winners were as follows:

The Douglas Cup – Hot Air BalloonThe Championship Cup – Jubilee CelebrationsBertram Cup – Pick n mixRena Ross Cup – little red riding hoodArthur Little cup – Disco Inferno

Declaration by Herald Adam Chalmers.

Talisker Trophy – Old McDonalds FarmThe McLeod Cup – ClownsReid Gala Cup for Best Decorated Lorry – Forth circusRobb Cup, Newcomers – Forth kola lorry

Graham Cup (fun theme) – Family board game Mouse Trap by Ann Laird and friendsOverall winner – Jubilee Celebrations

A windy start to the day didn't deter the good folk of Forth!

Old McDonald's Farm was a winner with the judges, securing the Talisker Trophy.

Ingenious Hot Air Balloon entry soared high to win the judges vote for The Douglas Cup.

Whitburn Brass Band accompanied the royal party to the war memorial for the posy to be laid.

Kola Lorry was a hit with the judges.

Humans and animals alike were perfectly groomed for the big day.