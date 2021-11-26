Great gifts up for grabs in Allander Rotary's online charity auction

Rotary Club of Allander online auction

The closing date is Tuesday, November 30, so there are only a few days left to check out the auction items and make your bids!

From vouchers for Glengoyne, Slaters and Rangers FC, to games, books, art and DIY, the local rotary club, which covers both Bearsden and Milngavie, has ensured there is something on offer for everyone, to suit all budgets.

Rotary Club President Stuart Sharkie said: “It’s been quite challenging to fundraise during the pandemic, so we thought we’d try out an idea that’s been on the backburner for a wee while.

"We know other Rotary clubs have been operating successful online auctions for years, so we decided to have a go too.”

Proceeds from the auction will be split between charities Mary’s Meals, Motor Neurone Disease and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Stuart added: “We’re very grateful to the businesses and individuals who have donated items for the auction.”

To view and to bid in the auction, visit https://app.galabid.com/allanderauction2021 .

This will allow you to have a good look at everything in the auction. To make a bid, follow a simple registration process.

All bids can be anonymous, with only the auction administrator having access to the identity of the bidders.

The Allander club is part of the Rotary West of Scotland’s “Wrap Up” collection, donating coats to people in need. Those collected in East Dunbartonshire will be distributed by the council and local charities to those who need them.

Collection point for local donations is at Dobbie's in Milngavie.

Good thick warm second-hand gent’s, ladies and children’s coats are needed for the cold winter ahead.

Wrap Up's motto is: “Is this coat good enough for you to wear?”. If yes, then that’s what is needed. Rotary wants to ensure that only good quality coats are distributed to the charitable organisations.

Locally children's coats are particularly needed.