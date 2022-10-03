Great Scottish Run in pictures: thousands turn out as Glasgow hosts for first time in three years

The Great Scottish Run returned to Glasgow this weekend for the first time in three years.

Runners started the 10k and half marathon races in George Square and soaked up the atmosphere, music and legendary Glasgwegian support all the way to the finish line in Glasgow Green.

Two of Scotland’s star athletes were on hand to set the pace in the 10k and half marathon.

Triple Olympian Eilish McColgan made her debut Great Scottish Run one to remember: she broke her own 10k record with a time of 30:18.

Callum Hawkins, the Scottish marathon record holder from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, took first place in the men’s half marathon. His brother Derek came in third place.

Elite runners and grown-ups took part in races on Sunday, but over 1200 young runners took part in the Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run and Toddler Dash on Saturday.

Some of the city’s best-loved charity mascots also took part in a competitive 100m dash.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re so happy to be back in Glasgow after three years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

“It was incredible to see 20,000 runners of all ages and abilities on the city’s streets this weekend. Some were running for charity, some for the challenge.

“The Great Scottish Run has something for everyone, from elite runners to complete beginners. At the front of the field Eilish McColgan has set a British women’s 10k record for a mixed race, and, at the other end of the scale, we had over 1200 kids enjoying their own sprint to the finish line in the Junior & Mini Saturday events in George Square.

“The people of Glasgow always give our runners an incredible welcome and support them right along the course, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part - whether running, volunteering or spectating - and we hope to see you all again next year.”

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren said: “Glasgow has earned an international reputation for being an outstanding destination for sports events and a superb host city. It also has a strong track record of encouraging active participation in sports.

“The Great Scottish Run really is a perfect example of all of that; inspiring and encouraging people of all ages to get involved and to keep running.”

