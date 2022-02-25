Great Western Road fire: Emergency services tackle blaze at four-storey building

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew at still at the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to an incident this afternoon (Friday) to tackle a fire affecting an electrical cupboard inside a four-storey building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.58pm on Friday, February 25 to reports of a fire at a building on Great Western Road, Glasgow.
“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to a fire affecting an electrical cupboard on the ground floor basement of a four-storey building.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”