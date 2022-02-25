Great Western Road fire: Emergency services tackle blaze at four-storey building

Fire screws are still at the scene of a blaze on Great Western Road.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:51 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew at still at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to an incident this afternoon (Friday) to tackle a fire affecting an electrical cupboard inside a four-storey building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.58pm on Friday, February 25 to reports of a fire at a building on Great Western Road, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to a fire affecting an electrical cupboard on the ground floor basement of a four-storey building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”

