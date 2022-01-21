Green light for new Eastwood leisure facilities

An artist's impression of how the new facility will look

The new facility will be created within Eastwood Park and will include a leisure centre, theatre, library and cultural facilities.

Visitors to the two-storey centre will have access to a 50m pool, a 20m training pool, a family fun pool with flume, a six-court games hall, large gym area and four fitness studios.

The theatre will seat up to 350 people, with dedicated rehearsal space and a supporting studio theatre, as well as changing and dressing facilities included in the

plans.

Councillors on the Planning Applications Committee (PAC) approved the proposals at a meeting this week.

Councillor Annette Ireland, Convener of the PAC, said: “This is a very exciting project and will be an invaluable asset for the community. I can’t wait to see it get built.

"The current leisure centre is more than 40 years old and is no longer fit for purpose. Creating this fantastic, modern facility will provide East Renfrewshire residents, and visitors from further afield, with a first class facility that will be there for generations to come.”

The proposed masterplan for the development also includes enhancing the outdoor space by creating areas for play and outdoor events.

Within this area there will be an outdoor amphitheatre space that could accommodate up to 360 chairs or used for festival, exhibition or

market space.

Work will now be taken forward to finalise the plans before starting on site within the next year.