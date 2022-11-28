The Cumbernauld News has learned that Santa’s elves have been hard at work to create a grotto in the Antonine Centre which will open for the first of six meet-and-greets on Saturday (December 4)

The elves were assisted by Cumbernauld Rotary Club who have arranged a string of weekend dates where Santa will be in attendance until Sunday, December 18.

Rotary’s Karen Morrison said: “We have arranged for you to collect special free tickets for the day you choose because this will help you to see him without standing in a long queue.

“Centre staff are kindly helping us by arranging for tickets to be available from the ‘Christmas Shop’ just beside the escalators in the Centre, from Monday-Thursday, 2-4pm.”