Gyms in Glasgow: What gyms are in Glasgow, how much do they cost, when are they open?

Losing weight and getting fit are among the most popular new year’s resolutions every year.

Who among us hasn’t decided to do something about an expanding waistline on January 1, only to find themselves lying out on the couch, pouring ice cream down their throats days later?

It can be a challenge to make those difficult dietary decisions and get into the habit of visiting the gym on a regular basis, finding a fitness routine that works for you.

There are numerous gyms across Glasgow.

Thankfully, for the people of Glasgow, finding a gym isn’t that hard. Many of the big gym groups have outlets in the city, and make it simple to join up.

Here are just some of the gyms in Glasgow.

The Gym

Where: The Gym has eight branches across the city. There are gyms in Anniesland, at Glasgow Forge retail park and Springfield Quay Leisure Park, Cathcart Road in the Southside, Vinicombe Street (just off Byres Road) in the West End, and Jamaica Street and Bothwell Street in the city centre.

Prices: You can join some of the branches for as little as £9.99 per month. However, prices range across the city, with the cheapest monthly fee in Anniesland costing £16.99 per month.

What’s included: No contract is needed - meaning you can cancel your deal if you change your mind. Some also offer free parking.

When are they open: They are open 24 hours a day.

Find out more on The Gym website .

Glasgow Club

Where: Glasgow Life, the organisation which runs culture and sport venues on behalf of Glasgow City Council, has 15 gyms across the city. These can be found at Bellahouston, Castlemilk, Crownpoint, Donald Dewar, Emirates Arena, Gorbals, Kelvin Hall, Maryhill, Milton, North Woodside, Pollok, Scotstoun, Springburn, Tollcross and Whitehill Pool.

Prices: Three membership schemes are available. FitClubJNR is £15, covers 12-13 year olds, and offers unlimited gym and swimming sessions. ActivClub offers members (aged 14+) bookable off-peak gym sessions, unlimited swimming, easy fitness classes, access to other sports, and more, for just £15. The main membership scheme, FitClub, is available from £27 per month, or £15 for 14-21 year olds. It includes unlimited gym, swimming and fitness class sessions and everything included in ActivClub. All three schemes come with free personal appointments with a qualified fitness instructor.

When are they open: Opening hours range from site to site.

Find out more on the Glasgow Life site .

PureGym

Where: PureGym operates eight branches in Glasgow: Clydebank, Paisley, Shawlands, Silverburn shopping centre, Robroyston Retail Park, Bath Street, Hope Street and Charing Cross.

Prices: Prices range depending on the gym’s location. The Robroyston gym has a monthly passes available from £21.99 (plus a £10 joining fee) while the Hope Street gym has monthly passes from £12.99 (plus £15 joining fee). Day passes are also available. The cost for these also depends on the location.

What’s included: PureGym offers three memberships. Off peak is the cheapest and offers limited access and classes. The core membership costs a little more, but allows users to use the gym at any time, as well as providing access to classes. Plus is the most expensive membership, but it offers anytime gym use, classes, access to all PureGym venues, unlimited sports water, discounts, and the chance to bring guests along 4 times per month as well as the opportunity to freeze your membership at any time. All three memberships can be cancelled at any time.

When is it open: The gyms are open 24 hours a day.

Village Gym

Where: The Village Gym Glasgow can be found at 7 Festival Gate, in the Southside.

Prices: Village Gym Glasgow has a range of memberships, and therefore a range of prices. Contracts can run for 12 months or be flexible (an initial three months commitment with 90-day notice period). A flexible membership is available from £46 per month, with the 12-month contract available from £35.75 per month.

What’s included: There are various memberships available, each offering different perks. Some are perfect for those who want to commit and maintain their fitness, while others would suit those who want to visit at quieter times. There are also separate memberships for teens, students and young persons. The Glasgow venue has a gym, swimming pool, classes, spin and perks like parking and free WiFi.

When is it open: The gym is open 5am-11pm Monday to Friday, 6am-10pm on weekends.

Find out more on the Village Gym site .

Nuffield Health

Where: Nuffield Health runs two gyms in Glasgow: 141 Finnieston Street (Central) and 11 Minerva Way (West End).

Prices: The anytime 12-month contract costs £51 per month at the Central venue, and £50 per month at the West End one. The off-peak 12-month contract costs £43 at both. Those who just want anytime one-month contracts could be forking out £83 per month. Students can get 20 per cent discounts. Free online workouts can also be added to memberships.

What’s included: The gyms offer a huge range of classes, swimming pool and spa facilities, cycling studios, multi-club access and free parking. The Central venue also has access to onsite experts, including physiotherapists, and a medical clinic. The West End venue has a Nu Kitchen.

When are they open: The West End gym is open 6.30am-10pm weekdays and 8am-8pm weekends. The Central gym is open 6.30am-10pm Monday to Thursday, 6.30am-9pm on Fridays, 8am-7pm on Saturdays, and 9am-7pm on Sundays.