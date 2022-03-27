Happy birthday Isa Paterson, 102 years young today!

Isa Paterson will turn 102 today; her 100th birthday celebrations were curtailed due to Covid (inset). Many happy returns Isa!

As well as looking fabulous, Isa continues to live independently in Kirkton Court, Carluke, and is still as sharp as a tack!

To enable family visits today, Isa’s actual birthday, an afternoon tea has been arranged with fellow residents tomorrow (Tuesday).

Her daughters, Elizabeth (76) and Anne (74) who both live in Carluke, contacted the Gazette to spring this wee surprise on her.

Liz said: “It’s a shame because mum’s 100th birthday party couldn’t go ahead because of the pandemic. The Lord Lieutenant was meant to be visiting and she was supposed to be getting flowers but everything was cancelled due to Covid.

“The thing she was most upset about, though, was that she wouldn’t get her picture in the Gazette! A story did go in two years ago – we just thought it would be nice to surprise her again!”

Happily, despite a wee hiccup at the New Year which resulted in a short hospital stay, Isa remains in good health – and keeps her daughters firmly on their toes.

She’s also much-loved by her four grandsons and nine great grandchildren.

Born on March 28, 1920, to Elizabeth Mason and Samuel Wallace, Isabella was the second of five children. Samuel, Robert and Betty are sadly no longer with us but her youngest brother Alex will be 92 this year and lives nearby in Fleming Court.

Isa, as she is better known, left school at 14 and went to work in Archibald’s Jam and Confectionery business. At 18 she was called up to do her national service and trained for five weeks before being sent to Mortons where she made detonators.

She met her husband Willie Paterson when he came to work in Motherwell and ended up lodging with her family. The couple married in 1943 and had two daughters.

Isa worked in catering all her days, starting at the Popinjay before moving to Ravenscraig, firstly in the canteen and then as a cook in the directors dining room.