Happy ending as stolen dog reunited with owner in Glasgow
A dog owner has been reunited with their stolen pet.
The dog was stolen on Hope Street.
Police in Glasgow confirmed that the black Labrador had been traced safe and well and had been reunited with their owner.
The pooch was stolen outside a premises on Hopen Street on Saturday.
Enquiries are ongoing with regard to the initial theft and officers would appeal to anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact them.
Detective Constable Kimberley Douglas, Police Scotland, said: “Thankfully the dog has been found and back with its owners who are delighted.
"We are still appealing to trace the suspect for the theft who is described around 25-30 years old, 5ft 11in in height, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and black trainers.
"We would ask that anyone with information about the theft, who hasn’t already spoken to police, to get in touch via 101. Please quote reference number 0853 of 15 August, 2022 when calling. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."