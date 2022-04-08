Harry Young backs charity 'derby'

The Carluke Utd team with the trophy in 2019; the next 'derby' is planned for May 7 to raise funds for the Beatson.

And Garry McLellan from Carluke has been able to do just that, thanks to one of his charity football team mates.

His friend knows Harry Young from Wishaw, who appeared in Season 7 of the popular TV show Love Island.

And when he found out what Garry had lined up for May 7 at Carluke’s John Cumming Stadium, Harry was happy to get involved.

Harry Young from Wishaw will be the celebrity guest at the charity event.

It is the fifth time Garry, who works in Lanark’s Lidl store, has organised a football match and fun day to raise funds for charity.

A colleague at his former workplace, Asda in Hamilton, helped the 33-year-old stage the other fundraisers. Now, Garry’s taken on the mantle himself – with the help of friend David Goodwin – and he’s moved the fun to his home town.

He said: “We’ve got a packed day lined up, from noon to 4pm at the stadium, which kicks off with the football match – a local derby between Carluke Utd and Lanark AFC. While there’s some rivalry between the towns, it’s all local guys so it’ll be a friendly match!”

Spectators will be charged £1 for the fun day entry.

Garry said: “There will be a bouncy castle for the kids, with face painting, gel painting and balloon making by Richard Nelson. Local DJ Andrew Paterson (DJ Patey) will provide the music, the kitchen will be serving up hot food and drinks and there will be stalls from local producers and businesses.

“Thanks to one of my team mates in Carluke United, Harry Young will be making a guest appearance too.”

Garry hopes to raise more than £1500 for Beatson Cancer Charity from the event.

The fun will continue at Carluke Bowling Club from 7pm to midnight, when the trophy presentation will take place. A guest speaker from the Beatson will explain how funds raised will help the charity, before DJ Richard Nelson takes the stage.

Tickets for this event are £5 and must be purchased in advance from the club or email [email protected]

Garry is now busy organising prizes for the evening auction and match raffle.

He added: “Local businesses have been very generous but I’d be delighted to hear from others who would be willing to donate prizes.”