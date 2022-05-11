Have your say in Council’s Local Action Plans

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation of the Local Action Plans will run until June 20

Over the next five years, the UK and Scottish Governments are providing capital regeneration funding opportunities for town centres and neighbourhoods.

The council’s Economic Development team want to ensure that communities in East Renfrewshire are able to make the most of these opportunities and the Local Action Plans will help identify and develop projects that could be delivered when funding opportunities arise.

As well as the public consultation, these plans will be developed in collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders.

Invitations have been made to East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure Trust, community councils and local community and business groups to help make our towns and neighbourhoods more active, attractive and accessible.

The investments can cover a wide range of projects such as upgrading town centre public realm and green spaces, making better use of land and existing buildings, shop front improvement schemes, improved digital connectivity and developing active travel opportunities.

An East Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: “Investing in infrastructure has the potential to improve lives by giving people pride in their local town centres and neighbourhoods.

"It also demonstrates that we are committed to delivering the diverse needs of all places and all geographies in East Renfrewshire.

"Our local communities are a fundamental part of our shared economy, culture and society, so we’d encourage everyone who can, to submit their views on what they’d like to see happen in their area.”

Online consultations for Barrhead, Newton Mearns, Thornliebank, Busby and Neilston are underway now at www.eastrenfrewshireprogramme.commonplace.is/

These will be followed later in the year with consultations on Eaglesham, Giffnock, Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood.

The public can also visit Voluntary Action East Renfrewshire’s market places to have their say. They are hosting drop-ins in the Avenue Shopping Centre, Newton Mearns, (10am–3pm, Monday–Thursday) and 56 Kelburn Street, Barrhead, (10am–4pm, Monday–Friday) until Monday, June 20.

You can also get involved at the Neilston Development Trust (84 Main Street, Neilston) and there is a Business Gateway Breakfast at the Bank, Neilston, tomorrow (Thursday) from 9.30-11am.