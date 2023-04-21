Register
Have your say on the future of Carnwath at drop-in event

Residents of Carnwath are being invited to attend a special drop-in event tomorrow (Saturday, April 22).

By Julie Currie
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

Being held in Carnwath Town Hall from 11am to 1pm, the meeting has been organised by the village’s community council in partnership with Carnwath Community Development Trust and local councillors.

It aims to discuss building on recent achievements and further realising the full potential of the community.

In February, the community council received a £275,000 funding boost from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF), delivered in partnership with CoSLA and local authorities.

Carnwath Community Council has raised all the money it needs to transform a former garage site in the village.
Carnwath Community Council has raised all the money it needs to transform a former garage site in the village.

It brought the total amount secured by community council members to £969,868 – with £260,000 and then a further £75,000 also secured from the government’s Place Based Investment Fund, £139,868 from Black Law Wind Farm, £90,000 from Muirhall Wind Farm, £30,000 from Muirhall Windfarm Two and £100,000 from the Levenseat Trust.

With all the funding in place, the hard work to transform a former garage site in the village can finally start. And villagers are being asked for their input.

Angus Knox, community council secretary, said: “We are asking everyone to give us some of their time, talent, ideas and enthusiasm – along with their prayers, dreams and aspirations – to make Carnwath a better place to live, work, play and visit.

"This will be the most important meeting in the village's recent history; it’s the start of launching another new chapter in the Book of Carnwath.

Locals are being asked to attend a drop-in on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.
Locals are being asked to attend a drop-in on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

“We need to inspire and motivate our local community – the younger generation, young families, the older generation and our mature citizens. We need to communicate effectively with the community so they are aware of the ambitious plans the community council has for the area in the next few years.

"We need to let people know what we want to do, how we are going to do it and how they can be part of it and can help.

"We need new volunteers – people with specific skills to develop some of our existing projects to the next stage.”

If you want to be a part of it, make sure you don’t miss this Saturday’s drop-in event from 11am to 1pm in Carnwath Town Hall.​

