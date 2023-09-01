Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is seeking local community feedback on its ten year Land Management Plan for the Little Clyde woodland.

Near the villages of Elvanfoot and Crawford, Little Clyde is a commercial forest, with the upper reaches of the site being part of the Clyde Wind Farm, which is managed by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE).

As well as setting out what FLS intends to do over the next ten years, the plan also gives an indicative view of plans for the following ten years to 2042.

David Darroch, FLS Planning Forester, said: “As a commercial forest, timber production is and will continue to be a main focus but we are also looking to restructure the forest by adding more native broadleaves into the mix.

“This will help to create a broader range of habitats that will help increase biodiversity but it will also improve the long-term resilience of the forest.

“We’re also looking to encourage more local people to make recreational use of the site. The forest roads present a great opportunity for walking or mountain biking – and there are several Iron Age and Roman archaeological features dotted across the site.

“We’d like to hear the views of local people and I’d encourage everyone with an interest to take a look and get involved.”

