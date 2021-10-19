Head to Neverland with Peter Pan as panto returns to Eastwood Park Theatre

Peter Pan takes to the stage on November 26. Pic: Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital

Leading specialist professional pantomime production company Spillers will present show-stopping magical tale with a modern twist, Peter Pan, from November 26 – December 30.

The modern adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic will be retold in true panto style, featuring a professional cast, comedy mayhem and slapstick fun.

Anthony McReavy, from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "Panto is a feel-good festive tradition that we missed hosting last year, so we're pulling out all the stops to bring our biggest ever panto production to Eastwood Park Theatre in 2021.

"We're excited to be working with renowned production company Spillers' Pantomimes to present Peter Pan in a truly magical show for all the family.

"Our audiences are in for a real treat and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for the festivities."

Kay Spillers, managing director of Spillers Pantomimes, added: "We are delighted to announce that after a year of lockdown we are bringing our fabulous professional pantomime Peter Pan to Eastwood Park Theatre."

Sail with on the ‘Jolly Roger’ for a magical journey with Peter Pan back to Neverland, meet the Lost Boys and the mermaids, and do battle with pirates and the evil Captain Hook.

Nicholas Devlin will take on the role of Peter Pan. The Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre Arts graduate has toured the world, working onboard luxury cruise ships, and as a character performer in Disneyland resort, with leading roles in productions including Aladdin.

Nicholas said: "I'm thrilled to be making my debut with Spillers Pantomimes as the boy who never grew up. I can't wait to be back onstage to spread some Christmas magic and cheer."

Nicholas will be joined on stage by Chris De Rosa as panto villain Captain Hook. Award-winning Chris, from Glasgow, has worked in the entertainment industry for the last 28 years and is best known as an accomplished magician and illusionist, who has also performed all over the globe in shows aboard cruise ships, casinos, theme parks and TV.

Dancer, actor, magician and illusionist Louise Andrée Douglas, from Fife, splits her time between Scotland and London and will perform two roles on stage, as Tiger Lilly and Mrs Darling, as well as choreographing the show.

Director and Scottish actor Garry King, who triumphed in Pride Glasgow's Tik Tok Drag Race competition earlier this year, will play Smee.

Musical theatre graduate Abbie Purvis takes on the role of Tinkerbell, having previously starred in Annie, Jack and the Beanstalk and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Pirate Josh Kiernan along with Varrie McElwaine and Michelle Ferguson are part of the show's professional dancing line up.

The cast will be supported on stage by local talent, following casting calls for the roles of Wendy, John and Michael and invitation for dance schools to feature on stage alongside the professional cast.

Tickets are on sale now priced £13 off peak/£15 peak for adults, £11/13 concession and £9/10 for children, while a Family Ticket for two adults and two children is £40/45.