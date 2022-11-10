Helen Flanagan took her children to Cameron House in Glasgow at the weekend

Helen Flanagan has shared a heartwarming video documenting her family’s trip to Glasgow last weekend.

The actress, 32, from Bury, took to Instagram explaining to her 1 million followers that she has fond memories of when she lived in the city. Helen lived in Glasgow from 2016 to 2020, while her ex-partner Scott Sinclair played for Celtic.

She spent the weekend at Cameron House in Loch Lomond alongside her children and dad, as well as tasked hairdresser Pamela Docherty with styling her glossy blonde hair into loose waves.

Helen filmed scenery throughout the opulent 5-star hotel her family was staying in, before showing themselves enjoying a meal together and playing in the swimming pool.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair (Getty Images)

The former Corrie star appeared in good spirits throughout the series of clips, which also included their trip to the cinema and watching a fireworks display.

She caption the post, writing: “I love @cameronhouselochlomond it has a special place in my heart as I used to love coming here when I lived in Glasgow x happy times happy memories x best weekend with my family #giftedstay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤍”

Helen’s trip to Glasgow comes following her “split” from Bristol Rovers star Scott Sinclair, with whom she shares Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, one.

The couple had been together for 13 years, when rumours surfaced that they called off their engagement due to a “bad omen”.

Almost 5,000 people have liked Helen’s Instagram post from her trip to Glasgow, with many commenting to praise her parenting skills.

Love Island star Laura Anderson wrote: “Gorgeous you’re such a good mummy”

One fan said: “Beautiful lady with a beautiful family looks like you all had an amazing time beautiful place to . ❤️”

Another added: “Best mum ever 😍”

Helen Flanagan hid her ring finger during her appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022.

Earlier this summer, Helen admitted that she misses Glasgow with a series of posts on her Instagram story taken at French bistro Wee Paree.

The mother-of-three hasn’t spoken publicly about her “split” from Scott, but both have been giving their Instagram followers a glimpse into family life with sweet snaps taken with their children.

Speaking to Mail Online , an insider said: “The children are their world and main priority, and they will always ensure nothing affects them.