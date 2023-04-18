Helen Flanagan previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012

Helen Flanagan claims that she’s “grown up” since her first stint on ITV’s I’m A Celeb, ahead of her to return to screens in an all-star edition of the popular show.

The former Coronation Street actress, 37, is set to take on trials in the jungle in ‘I’m A Celebrity… South Africa’ which starts on Monday 24 April at 9pm.

Helen, who came seventh place on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012, famously had to face seven gruelling Bushtucker Trials in a row.

This time, the Bury-born actress went into the jungle with hopes to make her three children, who she shares with former Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair, proud.

Speaking ahead of the spin-off series, Helen said: “It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now. I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.

“When I went in the jungle the first time, I didn’t prepare at all. I didn’t have a clue what I had let myself in for and I cried even when my phone got taken off me after landing in Australia. I want to make my children proud when I take part this time.”

Helen, who became one of the show’s most memorable celebrities for her reaction to the season 12 tasks, revealed she’s aiming to try harder in this year’s trials.

She said: “I want to go back on I’m A Celebrity to be a better version of myself. I want to do a lot better than the first time around and I want to give the Trials a go. I want to make myself proud.”

The 32-year-old admitted that she is still “scared” going into the jungle for a second time, but is looking forward to being reunited with Ant and Dec.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, which was filmed in the country’s stunning Kruger National Park, will see campmates compete for the right to remain in camp.

Helen will star alongside 13 other celebrities including season 17 winner and former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, series eight winner and former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, and series two winner and former England cricketer Phil Tufnell.

Former professional boxer Amir Khan, Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment, former Countdown presenter Carol Voderman, former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, former Olympic javelin throw Fatima Whitbread, TV present Gillian McKeith, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, presenter Myleene Klass, author Paul Burrell and Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder will also take part in the all-star edition.