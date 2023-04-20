The former Celtic WAG often speaks candidly about motherhood to her one million Instagram followers

Helen Flanagan has opened up about toilet training, breastfeeding and bedtime routines amid the feeling of ‘mum guilt’.

The former Coronation Street actress, 32, is mum to seven-year-old Matilda, four-year-old Delilah and two-year-old Charlie - who she shares with ex fiancee Scott Sinclair.

The former Celtic WAG answered her fans’ questions about motherhood on her Instagram story last night (19 April).

One fan, who also has a two-year-old son, asked about Charlie’s bedtime routine, to which Helen responded: “Yes Charlie is [in] an amazing routine. He [goes] to bed really well for me and in his own cot.”

However, the mother-of-three added: “I have help from a childminder who has become my friend. Sometimes I feel guilty, I get mum guilt a lot that I can’t do every single thing but I try my best.”

Another Instagram follower asked for ‘potty training ideas’, and the I’m A Celeb alum did her best to advise, writing: “I remember potty training Delilah. Delilah was 2 and a half which I know might be later than usual. I was pregnant and really unwell with hyperemesis.

“I didn’t potty train Matilda, Scott’s mum did as I was working at Corrie a lot. I’m potty training Charlie next week, well that’s the plan!”

When the Bury-born actress was asked if she missed breastfeeding, she was in two minds about her answer.

Helen wrote: “Yes and no. I loved the bonding but I also really struggled to get Charlie to stop feeding which was really tough. I also felt at the end really tied and almost like I had no life whatsoever, I fed for 14 months with Charlie. I got a childminder to help me wean him off the milk.”

The 32-year-old often speaks candidly about motherhood to her one million Instagram followers, and keeps fans updated on life with her three young children.