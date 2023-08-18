As a charity, the horticultural centre at Castlebank Park in Lanark sells plants to create cash for projects within the grounds.

Currently, the group is trying to raise enough funds to complete the Zen garden in the park.

The hard-working volunteers are looking to install a water feature at the bottom of the dried creek and a moon gate, which is thought to create good luck and fortune to whomever passes through it – sign me up now, please!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a bid to raise the required funds, Lanark Community Development Trust is appealing for anyone who is looking to brighten up their garden to consider picking up a bargain at the horticultural centre now.

A wide range of perennials are now available, most priced at just £2.50.

A spokesman said: “If you have space for any plants, please come and visit us or if you know anyone who is looking for some excellent value plants please send them our way.

“We have a large number of perennials including sweet peas, lavender, Hebes, sunflowers, michaelmas daisies and more. We also have a lot of alpines in stock and low-growing, shade-loving plants.

“These plants will grow year after year and most are available now for just £2.50 each, which is an absolute bargain – particularly when you consider you’ll have them for years to come.”

So if you’d like to help your garden grow, and also help to see the Zen garden completed, why not pop in to the centre and pick up some plants today.