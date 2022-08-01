Help find ferrets like William a new home

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre has cared for 40 ferrets in 2022 alone.

Carrie Giannelli, SSPCA centre assistant manager, said: “So far this year we have had more ferrets come in to our care across the Society than is usual.

“Our longest ferret resident is William who, due to capacity issues, started at our Ayrshire centre, was then taken to our Glasgow centre and is now with us in Lanarkshire. He has been with us for almost 300 days!

Can you help find William and his friends a loving new home?

“All this disruption on top of being found as a stray has put a lot of stress on William. We would love to find him and all the other ferrets in our care wonderful homes where they can live their best stress-free lives!

“Ferrets make fantastic pets and have funny and cheeky natures. They’re very inquisitive and will definitely bring a lot of fun in to their new owners’ lives!

“They do need a lot of enrichment and exercise as they’re highly social, intelligent creatures who love interacting with their owners. They shouldn’t just be left in a cage and forgotten about.

“If anyone is looking for a friend for their existing ferrets, we’d love to hear from you as we have so many in our care, we’re sure to find the perfect match.

“Our centre reception is open 1pm to 4pm daily and you can give our teams a call or pop in with any questions you might have.”