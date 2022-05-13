Help keep Butch and his SSPCA friends cosy

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help keep dogs like Butch cosy in their kennels by donating blankets to the SSPCA's Lanarkshire centre.

Blankets can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish list or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre. Items can also be dropped off at the centre reception daily between 1pm and 4pm.

Gillian Boyle, centre manager, said: “We are in need of blankets to keep animals like Butch cosy in their kennels.

“We are appealing for good sized, thick blankets but are unfortunately unable to accept donations of duvets. If an animal rips a duvet this can be a serious choking risk.

“Blankets will help keep Butch and the other animals in our care warm and comfortable until they find their forever homes.

“We are so thankful for your support so that we can continue to provide the best possible care for the animals at our centre.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare.”

Blankets can be donated via the centre’s Amazon wish list at www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3GBDX6IWN6IA7?ref_=wl_dp_view_your_list or sent from another online retailer that can deliver.