Help Stephen Pennells raise funds for Marie Curie

Stephen is taking on the Rockies challenge in his wife Carol's memory.

From the summer of 2016, Carol had been losing her balance and had issues with her memory and they believed a fresh start might help.

Sadly, life was to throw the couple a vicious curve ball – Carol’s health continued to decline and the local GP referred her to a specialist. She was diagnosed with sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in April 2017.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By this time, Carol was unable to walk or communicate and, as Stephen was already looking after his elderly mum at home, she was moved to Marie Curie’s hospice in Edinburgh. Carol sadly died on June 6, 2017, aged just 63.

Stephen (66) said: “Marie Curie made the final few weeks a dignified and peaceful end to Carol’s life and easier for myself and other family members to know she was well looked after.”

While at Carol’s bedside, Stephen noticed a poster for a Marie Curie fundraiser – a trek in South Africa.

That planted a seed and, in October 2018, Stephen and family friend Michael Middlemiss (45), from Dunbar, signed up to raise funds for Marie Curie on a Great Wall of China trek. They raised £8500 in Carol’s memory.

Stephen is now the charity’s co-ordinator for Clydesdale, helping to raise awareness and funds for Marie Curie. As such, he regularly receives updates from the fundraising co-ordinator about upcoming events.

When he saw the latest trek, postponed from last September to June this year, he knew he wanted to sign up.

He explained: “Carol and I had always wanted to go to Canada and see the Rockies but we never did. It’s a way not only to raise funds and awareness for Marie Curie hospices in Scotland, but also to fulfil one of Carol’s dreams.”

Michael is once again joining his friend for the trek – both men have to raise a minimum of £3850.

Stephen is being supported in that mission by one of Carol’s three grown-up children and her granddaughter, who live in Livingston.

On Sunday, they held a pub quiz at The Saltire in Carmondean Centre to help reach that goal. His Justgiving page has also raised £3120 of his £4000 fundraising target.

Stephen hopes that people across Clydesdale will also support his incredible fundraising challenge.

He said: “Mum, who had moved to Forth with us, sadly passed away in February last year, aged 95.

“Losing Carol and caring for my mum means I haven’t made very many local connections since moving here.

“I’ve done some collecting for Marie Curie in local supermarkets and for the daffodil appeal so some people might recognise me! I’m hoping, knowing it’s for such a good cause, people will donate.”

Stephen is now in training for the trek later this year; as it involves steep climbs, preparation is key.

He added: “I’ve started to walk five to six miles a day and a couple of weeks ago, another friend on the trek did Tinto with me. We’ve got to train for the next few months to make sure we're in shape.

“It will be worth it though – I’m doing it in Carol’s memory so that helps get you through the tough spots.”