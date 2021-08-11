Help tackle homelessness in Glasgow

Glaswegians who want to help end homelessness in the city by 2030 are being invited to find out how they can help.

Help solve the homelessness issue in Glasgow. Pic: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Glasgow Alliance to End Homelessness is hosting the first of its monthly engagement sessions - Alliance ExCHANGE - on August 19.

The short networking sessions have been organised so people can learn more about the group, its vision, what it is doing and how we can all help.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to expect? There will be a short presentation and a discussion with Alliance members.

Should I go? The sessions are aimed at people who have experience of being homeless, service providers, or just Glaswegians who want to help the group achieve its target.

What is the Alliance? The Alliance is a new group with an aim of transforming homelessness services provided by third and independent sector partners. It brings together the health and social care partnership, charities, housing providers and local people who have an experience of homelessness.

When and where: The event is being held on August 19, from 10am-3pm, at the Renfield Centre, 260 Bath Street. People interested in taking part can book an hour time slot.

How much is it? The event is free to attend.

Online: For those who can’t attend the event in person, an online event is being held on Microsoft Teams from 3.30-4.30pm.