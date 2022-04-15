Historic Glasgow building to be saved as part of approved housing development

Plans to save a historic building and construct 64 new homes on a north Glasgow site have been approved.

PMW Capital Invest has been given the go ahead to build the development on the site south of Acre Road in Maryhill.

As well as building new homes, the development will see Acre House - a 19th century C-listed house which has fallen into disrepair - refurbished and turned into homes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1.5 hectare site has become overgrown, with demolition materials dumped throughout.

The site of the new development off Acre Road.

The site was once owned by Mr Robert Graham and Mrs Mary Hill - after whom the area is named - with the building constructed around 1860.

It was a private residence, before become home to a convent of nuns. It was then used as student accommodation.