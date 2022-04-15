Historic Glasgow building to be saved as part of approved housing development

PMW Capital Invest has been given the go ahead to build the development on the site south of Acre Road in Maryhill.
As well as building new homes, the development will see Acre House - a 19th century C-listed house which has fallen into disrepair - refurbished and turned into homes.
The 1.5 hectare site has become overgrown, with demolition materials dumped throughout.
The site was once owned by Mr Robert Graham and Mrs Mary Hill - after whom the area is named - with the building constructed around 1860.
It was a private residence, before become home to a convent of nuns. It was then used as student accommodation.
However, it has been empty since 2004 and has suffered repeated incidents of vandalism and several major fires, leaving it in its current state.