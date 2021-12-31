Fireworks during New Year's celebrations in Glasgow.

Hogmanay in Glasgow through the years - from the 80s to 00s

While we still can’t attend large parties or events this year, we can still celebrate the New Year.

By Rosalind Erskine
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:03 am

Here we take a look back at Hogmanay celebrations in Glasgow from the 60s to the early 00s.

1. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Some of the Glasgow schools children who took part in the Parade of Stars, wrapped up against the sleet and snow, prior to the firework display at Glasgow Science Centre, heralding in 2001.

Photo: Donald MacLeod

Photo Sales

2. Hogmany in Glasgow

Glaswegians celebrate the end of Glasgow Year of Culture with a street party and conga line in George Square on Hogmanay 1990.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Football fans queue in Glasgow for Tickets to Celtic v Rangers - New Years Day Match in 1965.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Millennium Celebrations in and around Glasgow's George Square.

Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales
Glasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 2