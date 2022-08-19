Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carfin

The relics of the patron saint of Loudes, St Bernadette, will be coming to the grotto on Saturday September 24 at 10.30am and a special programme of events is planned for pilgrims.

A send-off event on Sunday, September 25 will see bishops and faithful from all across Scotland gathering at the shrine from 3pm to concelebrate mass. The day will culminate in a torchlit procession at 6pm.

The finer points of the programme are in the process of being finalised but a spokesperson for the Diocese of Motherwell said: “ This year is extra special for us at Carfin Grotto as we are celebrating 100 years since our opening in 1922. Closer to the date we will email and update pilgrims what is planned for each day of the relics visit.

“There will be catering provided in the Xavier Centre all day for anyone wishing hot or cold snacks or drinks.”

Meanwhile it emerges that a priest who grew up in Carfin is returning from abroad to serve in the diocese.