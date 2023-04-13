Holytown is to have its first gala day since the 1980s and the event has been arranged for Saturday, June 17 at Keir Hardie Sports Centre, it has been confirmed.

Organisers of the three-strong Holytown Gala Day Committee have been in touch with the Motherwell Times to confirm that the event will be spectacularly revived and that they are working hard to put together a top programme of events for the big day.

It has been confirmed that a parade of floats put together by both Holytown Primary and Christ The King Primary will leave Holytown Monument at 10am and proceed down Main Street to the sports centre.

The committee has also managed to get local councillor Jim Reddin involved in the planning.