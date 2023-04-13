Organisers of the three-strong Holytown Gala Day Committee have been in touch with the Motherwell Times to confirm that the event will be spectacularly revived and that they are working hard to put together a top programme of events for the big day.
It has been confirmed that a parade of floats put together by both Holytown Primary and Christ The King Primary will leave Holytown Monument at 10am and proceed down Main Street to the sports centre.
The committee has also managed to get local councillor Jim Reddin involved in the planning.
Organiser Gerry McMahon said: “ All the shops and pubs wil be dressing their front of premises in a theme of their choice too. We are just trying to do something for the people of Holytown and the children and grandchildren.”