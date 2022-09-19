Homeless project to run emergency soup kitchen in Glasgow tonight

An emergency soup kitchen is running in Glasgow tonight (Monday).

Homeless Project Scotland announced on social media that it would be operating the emergency soup kitchen on Argyle Street.

The decision was made in response to the number of food service providers, including foodbanks, which have closed for the Queen’s funeral.

The soup kitchen will start at 8.20pm, and people are being asked to help.

Homeless Project Scotland posted: “In response to Charity's and frontline food services across the country closing the doors for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow (Monday, 19 September). Homeless Project Scotland has made the Emergency decision to open an EMERGENCY Soup Kitchen serving over 25 pots of warm food and other provisions at 8.20PM on Argyle Street Glasgow.

“If you are a business or supplier of food, and you can assist in donating any food or items, we would be grateful for this, you can donate by messaging our facebook page or email [email protected]

“This service will not affect our normal soup kitchen operations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday as they will run as normal.”