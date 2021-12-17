House prices in East Dunbartonshire soar above national average

House price rise

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 14.7% annual growth.

The average house price in the area in October was £251,657, Land Registry figures show – a 2% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland.

Prices increased 0.4%, and East Dunbartonshire outperformed the 1.1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £32,000 – putting the area 12th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in October.

They increased 2.5%, to £135,506 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10.7%.

Among other types of property: Detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 18.9% annually; £451,004 average.

Semi-detached: up 2% monthly; up 14.2% annually; £262,103 average.

Terraced: up 2.1% monthly; up 14.2% annually; £188,324 average

First steps on the property ladder.

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £186,000 on their property – £22,000 more than a year ago, and £38,000 more than in October 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £300,000 on average in October – 61.6% more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 38.7% more than the average price in Scotland (£181,000) in October for a property in East Dunbartonshire.

Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost of a home was £268,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £319,000 on average, and 1.3 times as much as more than in East Dunbartonshire.

Edinburgh properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£119,000 average), at the other end of the property scale.