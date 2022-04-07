Housing to be built on former Glasgow primary school site

Proposals for 48 new houses on the site of a former Drumchapel primary school have been given the green light by Glasgow City Council’s planning committee.

The site of the proposed housing development in Drumchapel.

An application to develop the new homes on the site of the former Cleddans Primary School, which closed in 1996 and was demolished shortly after, will be made up of two and three bed semi detached houses.

During Tuesday’s planning meeting concerns were raised about the lack of food growing spaces in the proposals as well the potential removal of mature trees.

Councillor Jane Morgan said: “Is the amenity requirement and space for children’s play areas fully met [in this application].”

“In relation to sports facilities and allotments, this paper does not set out what is available in the area. There is potential to include allotments on this site which are not being considered.

“There could be two less houses available or some of them designed as terraces in order to have allotments on site.”

A council officer confirmed that children’s play areas were sufficient but allotments were not deemed necessary for this type of application as each house has its own garden.

Space for allotments is encouraged more in applications looking to develop flats and apartments.

Councillor Ken Andrew also raised concerns about the lack of recreational sporting facilities as well as the need to cut down some trees to make way for the houses.

He said: “There are a number of mature trees on the site and permission will have to be given to take them down.

“I see in the conditions there will be a tree survey done. I can see on the map that this is quite a heavily wooded area.

“What could be done to ensure that no trees were disturbed during nesting seasons. While we are talking about protecting trees or replanting trees that are to be taken down – it is when they are going to be taken down is a concern to me.”

A council officer said that would not be a normal condition but council officers could look at the quality of replacement trees but not the removal of trees during nesting season which lasts most of the summer months.

Following the discussion chairman Baillie Glenn Elder moved that the application be accepted subject to conditions.

Baillie Doctor Bartos proposed an amendment to refuse. Baillie Anne MacTaggart asked for a continuation.