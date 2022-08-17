How Glasgow families can get £2000 for childcare from HMRC
Families in Glasgow are being reminded about financial support to help cover childcare costs.
HMRC is reminding families that they can get up to £2000 a year towards their child’s wraparound care.
Tax-Free Childcare puts more money back in the pockets of working families by providing much-needed financial support towards the cost of childcare for children aged 11 or under, or up to 17 if the child has a disability.
For every £8 paid into a Tax-Free Childcare online account, families will automatically receive an additional £2 in UK Government top-up.
Families receive up to £500 every three months (£2000 a year) per child, or £1000 (£4000 a year) if their child is disabled, helping towards the cost of before and after-school clubs, childminders and nurseries, holiday clubs and other approved childcare schemes.
In June 2022, more than 23,200 working families in Scotland benefitted from Tax-Free Childcare – but thousands more could be missing out.
Overall in June, HMRC paid out £41.6 million in top-up payments, which was shared between approximately 391,000 families across the UK.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Tax-Free Childcare can make a big difference to families in Scotland, helping with the bills for things like wraparound care for school children, nurseries, childminders and holiday clubs. It’s easy to register – search ‘Tax-Free Childcare’ on GOV.UK.”
Find out more on the HMRC website.