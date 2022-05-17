‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ the old saying goes - but, sadly, there are many pooches across Glasgow who need a new home.

Thankfully, there are charities and organisations whose staff work hard to make sure that these dogs are looked after and found a new home.

Hundreds of dogs are adopted each year, but there are still loads out there who are waiting for the right owner.

So, if you are interested in adopting a dog, here are three ways you can do so.

Dogs Trust Glasgow

The Glasgow rehoming centre, based in Uddingston, looks after hundreds of dogs each year and vows to ‘never put a healthy dog down’.

At the moment, there are dozens of dogs in its care, from experienced pets looking for a quiet, retirement life, to young pups who need training and guidance.

If you want to adopt, you’ll need to find a dog you like and apply via an application form. If you and the dog seem well suited, a meeting will be arranged. If all goes well, an appointment will be set for you to take the dog home.

Scottish SPCA

The rescue and rehoming centre in Cardonald has served the city’s pets for decades and helped rehome thousands of animals.

There are currently 10 dogs at the centre, four of which have been reserved - but others, including cheery crossbreed Molly, still need a new home.

To adopt, find a dog you like and apply online or in store. If you are successful, a video call will be arranged so the centre can check out your home. A meet and greet appointment might be set up for the animals who need one. If this goes well, you’ll be good to take the dog home.

Rutherglen Rescue

This Rutherglen-based establishment looks after pets who have been in ‘some of the worst shelters in Spain’ and helps get them adopted.

Current residents include two-year-old Millie, who was found on a hillside in Murcia with her pups.

According to the website, all dogs are vaccinated, chipped and sprayed/neutered.