Hundreds of homes next to River Clyde set to be approved

A major bid to build hundreds of homes on Glasgow’s riverside is set to take a step forward.

Council officials have recommended planning permission in principle can be granted to the developers behind a scheme which could see over 700 homes built at Lancefield Quay.

Property development and investment firm Osborne+Co and MRP, the property arm of construction company McAleer and Rushe, are working with Build to Rent operator Moda on the project.

It will go before councillors on Tuesday, although further details on how the development would look would need to be agreed through future applications before work gets under way.

The plans for the new homes.

The plans also include the possibility of shops, food and drink places and leisure or business uses on the site. “The proposal covers a mix of uses and potential development opportunities for the site,” officials have said.

“The proposed development was refined to offer a build to rent residential development for the whole site,” a report to councillors adds.

It states a “hotel use has been removed, at this stage, based on market testing on this particular use in the current market, and demand for this type of use within the local area”.

“However the range of uses has been retained in the description should circumstances change in the intervening period.”

Almost 20 objections have been submitted to the council, raising concerns over the scale and height of the development, the impact on parking and traffic and a lack of green space.

There are also concerns over potential overshadowing and the lack of amenities for a large number of new residents.

But council officials have recommended that permission in principle can be awarded. They have said many of the issues would require to be considered under future, more detailed applications.

Officials also believe the proposals “take cognisance of the need for high quality through building design and public realm.”

“Parking numbers have been set at a low provision due to proximity to the city centre and the potential for stronger links to public transport. The proposal would regenerate this derelict area of ground that has been in this condition for many years,” they added, and they said the residential use ties in with the council’s plan to increase the city centre population.

The site, classed as brownfield, is currently used as a private car park, which the council believes is “unauthorised”. However, a retrospective application for that use is being considered.

Under the redevelopment plan, there would be public realm works, including green space, and rooftop gardens for residents. A route is expected to run through the site for residents and members of the public.

Up to 250 car parking spaces would be offered, including electric car charging, while cycle parking is also planned.