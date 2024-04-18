I came to Glasgow not being able to speak English - now I have three businesses in Partick
Nga Nguyen, 58, has established a Vietnamese eatery, dessert bar and nail salon on Dumbarton Road alongside her husband. The mother of six works seven days a week and said she has had students queuing for two hours for her nail bar – Nails & Beauty.
The entrepreneur said: “I love Glasgow. I prayed to come here – it was a dream. The people are very nice and I feel very lucky. They become like family. I arrived in 2005 and couldn’t speak English. I have just learned it from speaking to people.”
Her husband suggested her excellent home cooking skills could also be channelled into opening places to eat. They established their first food venue – Banh Mi & Tea in 2022 on Dumbarton Road offering ‘authentic fast food.’ And in recent weeks Viet Brew selling food, smoothies and desserts has opened on the same street.
The family believe they may be among the first people from Vietnam to open a business in the city. And Nga said her biggest priority is looking after customers as opposed to making cash.
Nga said: “Too much money creates bad energy. I want to keep people happy.” Family friend Faten Hameed said: “They are well known in the area and hard working people. If you put the effort in, Glasgow rewards you back.” The chair of the Scottish Iraqi Association added: “This is the Glasgow I have known for years.”
