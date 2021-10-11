Iconic East Dunbartonshire buildings ready to help illuminate campaign against racism

Council leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson

Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Milngavie Town Hall, Mugdock Country ParkCourtyard, and Community Hubs in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs will all be illuminated in red as part of the anti-racism initiative's 'Wear Red Day'.

This takes place on Friday 22 October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council employees are also being invited to don something red on the day to show support for the campaign, which promotes the message that there is no place for racism or discrimination in our society.

If you're supporting ‘Wear Red Day’, you can make a donation to Show Racism the Red Card by texting ‘Red' to 70470 to donate £1.

You can text 'Red5' to donate £5, 'Red10' to donate £10 and 'Red20' to donate £20. Texts cost the standard rate, plus donation.

Show Racism the Red Card, which was founded 25 years ago, is the UK's largest anti-racism and anti-discrimination charity.

Iconic buildings across the country will temporarilyturn red to help raise awareness.

Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the Council, said: "We are fully behind this worthwhile campaign, which is helping to tackle the scourge of racism insociety.

"The charity's annual initiative continues to gain momentum each year and we are pleased that some of our best-known locations will again be involved."

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: "I hope residents, schools and employees can continue to support this vital cause.

"We can all play a part in helping to Show Racism the Red Card - building a better future together for all.

"Please help to spread the word and, if possible, make a donation."

For more information on the campaign, visit www.theredcard.org and check out #WRD21 on social media.

Show Racism the Red Card was established in January 1996, thanks in part to a donation by then Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop.