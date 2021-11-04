In pictures: Best pictures from yesterday's Extinction Rebellion protests

Extinction Rebellion marchers were initially held at a police cordon on Sauchiehall Street.

The column of protesters turned back on themselves and went along West Nile Street, before moving down through other parts of the city centre.

Climate change activists from all over the world dressed in green marched to confront the threat of greenwashing – a form of marketing spin in which green PR and green marketing are deceptively used to persuade the public that an organisation's products, aims and policies are environmentally friendly.

Here are the best pictures from yesterday’s march.

1. Extinction Rebellion protest Cleaners offering a greenwashing service. Photo: Peter Summers Photo Sales

2. Extinction Rebellion protest The Red Rebel Brigade took part in the protest. Photo: Peter Summers Photo Sales

3. Extinction Rebellion protest One protester even dressed as a tree. Photo: Peter Summers Photo Sales

4. Extinction Rebellion protest The 'Greenwash Busters' offer to help. Photo: Peter Summers Photo Sales