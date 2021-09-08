Royal visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were in Glasgow today to visit the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:37 pm

The pair visited the Glasgow landmark as part of its 120th birthday celebrations.

Prince Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Glasgow, Philip Braaton on arrival and introduced to museum manager, Neil

Ballantyne and head of museums & collections, Duncan Dornan.

Their Royal Highnesses then toured the Natural History Area and The Mackintosh Room, before meeting staff of the gallery and museum, children partaking in the gallery’s outreach programme and students of the Glasgow School of Art, of which His Royal Highness is patron.

1. Royal visit

Prince Charles met students from a local school.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales

2. Royal visit

Royal visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales

3. Royal visit

Royal visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales

4. Royal visit

Royal visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2