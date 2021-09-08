In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

The pair visited the Glasgow landmark as part of its 120th birthday celebrations.
Prince Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Glasgow, Philip Braaton on arrival and introduced to museum manager, Neil
Ballantyne and head of museums & collections, Duncan Dornan.
Their Royal Highnesses then toured the Natural History Area and The Mackintosh Room, before meeting staff of the gallery and museum, children partaking in the gallery’s outreach programme and students of the Glasgow School of Art, of which His Royal Highness is patron.
Page 1 of 2