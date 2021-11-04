Prince Charles with British designer Stella McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In pictures: Famous faces who have been in Glasgow for COP26

With discussions over the future of the world taking place, it makes sense that presidents, royals and celebrities would be desperate to come to Glasgow for COP26.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:36 am

Readers were excited earlier this week after learning that Leonardo DiCaprio was in the city – and had even hung out in Maryhill.

He’s not the only celebrity to have popped up in Glasgow for the summit.

Here are some famous faces who have appeared in the city this week.

Billionaire Bill Gates was photographed speaking with Prince Charles.

Environmental activist and broadcaster David Attenborough speaks during the opening ceremony of COP26.

US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference at COP26.

Prince Charles speaks to designer and sustainability advocate Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer.

