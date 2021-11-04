In pictures: Giant Pikachu protesters in Glasgow for COP26

The protesters were holding signs saying ‘Japan stop funding coal’ – as the fifth day of discussions at the COP26 climate summit continued.

It comes just one day before the youth climate protest and two days before the huge march on Saturday.

Here are the best pictures from the Pikachu protest.

1. Pikachu protest Protests have been going on around Glasgow as COP26 continues.

2. Pikachu protest A youth climate march - organised by Fridays For Future - is taking place on Friday.

3. Pikachu protest The Global Day of Action march will happen on Saturday.

4. Pikachu protest The protest follows a march on Wednesday against greenwashing.