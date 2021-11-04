Protesters dressed as Pikachu are seen holding signs reading 'Japan stop funding coal'.

In pictures: Giant Pikachu protesters in Glasgow for COP26

Protesters dressed as iconic Pokemon character Pikachu have been campaigning in Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 2:20 pm

The protesters were holding signs saying ‘Japan stop funding coal’ – as the fifth day of discussions at the COP26 climate summit continued.

It comes just one day before the youth climate protest and two days before the huge march on Saturday.

Here are the best pictures from the Pikachu protest.

1. Pikachu protest

Protests have been going on around Glasgow as COP26 continues.

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales

2. Pikachu protest

A youth climate march - organised by Fridays For Future - is taking place on Friday.

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales

3. Pikachu protest

The Global Day of Action march will happen on Saturday.

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales

4. Pikachu protest

The protest follows a march on Wednesday against greenwashing.

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales
COP26Japan
Next Page
Page 1 of 2