In pictures: Glasgow refuse workers strike over pay offer

Glasgow’s cleansing workers are on strike over the local government pay offer, and their campaign has called for Scottish Government intervention to start reversing more than a decade of cuts to the service, and for the council to ‘respect and value them’ as key workers.
GMB tabled proposals to the council to reset industrial relations and move forward together to tackle the city’s decline, but these were rejected ahead of the first day of the strike action on Monday.
Here are pictures from their third day of strikes.
Page 1 of 2