Some refuse workers have been bitten by rats.

In pictures: Glasgow refuse workers strike over pay offer

Glasgow City Council refuse workers were joined by international trade unions and climate activists for their third day of strikes.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:10 am

Glasgow’s cleansing workers are on strike over the local government pay offer, and their campaign has called for Scottish Government intervention to start reversing more than a decade of cuts to the service, and for the council to ‘respect and value them’ as key workers.

GMB tabled proposals to the council to reset industrial relations and move forward together to tackle the city’s decline, but these were rejected ahead of the first day of the strike action on Monday.

Here are pictures from their third day of strikes.

1. Refuse workers strike - day three

Climate activists also joined the strike to show their support.

Photo: JC

Photo Sales

2. Refuse workers strike - day three

Dozens of refuse workers took part in the strike.

Photo: JC

Photo Sales

3. Refuse workers strike - day three

The strike kicked off at 7am on Wednesday morning.

Photo: JC

Photo Sales

4. Refuse workers strike - day three

Members of international trade unions - including representatives from Canada - took part in the strike.

Photo: JC

Photo Sales
GMBScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 2