In pictures: Glasgow's contemporary art trail

The festival, which takes place this week, allows Glaswegians and visitors to explore landmark buildings and see hidden treasures around the city.
The contemporary art trail takes users around the city centre to see 14 great pieces of art.
Find out more about the trail HERE.
1. Glasgow Bouquet
This piece by Doug Cocker can be found on Hutcheson Street.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
2. Topographical relief map
This 1990 creation by Kathleen Chambers can be found in the middle in Buchanan Street. Wait for a rainy day, and you'll see the River Clyde full of water.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
3. Homeless Jesus
This work by Timothy Schmalz was created in 2017 and now resides in Nelson Mandela Place.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
4. Cherub Skull
The Cherub Skull by Kenny Hunter is a two-part piece, with a sculpture of a skull also hidden around the Tron Theatre building.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan