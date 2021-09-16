Look above the iconic Duke of Wellington statue and at the top of the Gallery of Modern Art, and you'll see this piece by Niki de Saint Phalle.

In pictures: Glasgow's contemporary art trail

A digital trail exploring contemporary art around Glasgow city centre is available to use as part of Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:53 am

The festival, which takes place this week, allows Glaswegians and visitors to explore landmark buildings and see hidden treasures around the city.

The contemporary art trail takes users around the city centre to see 14 great pieces of art.

1. Glasgow Bouquet

This piece by Doug Cocker can be found on Hutcheson Street.

Photo: Jamie Callaghan

2. Topographical relief map

This 1990 creation by Kathleen Chambers can be found in the middle in Buchanan Street. Wait for a rainy day, and you'll see the River Clyde full of water.

Photo: Jamie Callaghan

3. Homeless Jesus

This work by Timothy Schmalz was created in 2017 and now resides in Nelson Mandela Place.

Photo: Jamie Callaghan

4. Cherub Skull

The Cherub Skull by Kenny Hunter is a two-part piece, with a sculpture of a skull also hidden around the Tron Theatre building.

Photo: Jamie Callaghan

