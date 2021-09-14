In pictures: Govan Sculpture Trail launches for Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival

All feature as part of the new Govan Sculpture Trail, launched as part of the Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival 2021.
The festival – made up of in-person and digital events – celebrates Glasgow and allows locals to explore the city, whether that means following a trail packed with historic landmarks or getting a rare look inside one of its historic buildings.
The sculpture trail shows of artwork around Govan.
Here are 10 of the sculptures highlighted along the trail.
1. 170 Bollards
A short walk around the centre leads to the final few 170 Bollards. The black and white bollards were created by Daniel Buren as part of the Garden Festival.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
2. Poised Array
Outside the BBC building stands this sculpture by Toby Paterson, commissioned by the Beeb to mark the opening of its Glasgow HQ.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
3. Rest, Squat and Steady
Three multi-coloured interactive sculptures were placed around Festival Park by creator Alex Allan.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan
4. Govan Town Hall
Round the corner from the park stands Govan Town Hall. Built between 1897 and 1902 by Thomson and Sandilands, it housed municipal and council offices.
Photo: Jamie Callaghan