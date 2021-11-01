In pictures: Highlights from day two of COP26 in Glasgow

The second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow saw world leaders arriving in the city, as discussions on how the world tackles the climate crisis stepped up.
Here are some highlights from day two of COP26.
1. COP26 - Day two
A ten-foot sculpture called Clarion the Polar Bear arrived in Glasgow this morning, marking the culmination of a 306-mile walk.
Photo: Contributed
2. COP26 - Day two
PETA supporters in giant blow-up dinosaur costumes followed US President Joe Biden, carrying signs that read, 'Biden: Don’t Appoint Another NIH Dinosaur'. PETA wants the new head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – the largest funder of research in the world - to end the agency’s funding of animal tests and instead invest in state-of-the-art, animal-free research methods.
Photo: Contributed
3. COP26 - Day two
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. COP26 - Day two
Greta Thunberg, left of woman in pink jacket, attended a protest at Festival Park in Govan. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Photo: Peter Summers