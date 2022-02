Residents were invited to give their windows a makeover, decorating them based around a theme of their choosing.

Decorations ranged from Pokemon and Minecraft, to stars and sealife.

It gave locals the chance to explore their area and see what creations their neighbours had come up with.

Here are just some of the window wonderland creations. To see more, visit the Kelvindale Window Wonderland 2022 Facebook page.

1. Window wonderland This creation was described as a 'solar system mish mash'. Photo: KJ Sgn Photo Sales

2. Window wonderland Shiona McCubbin captured this steampunk creation. Photo: Shiona McCubbin Photo Sales

3. Window wonderland This sea-themed creation features things above and below the water. Photo: Michelle Simpson Photo Sales

4. Window wonderland The creations also made for pleasant viewing from inside. Photo: Lynne Miller Photo Sales