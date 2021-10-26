In pictures: Over 300 Dachshunds attend pup-up cafe in Glasgow

It was the second time the event had been held at Revolution on Mitchell Street – and the third time in Glasgow.

Dog owners who missed out on this year’s event do not have to worry. The pup-up cafe will return in 2022 with new toys, goodies to buy and tons of new photo ops for the dogs.

Each session has up to 75 Dachshunds, unlimited dog treats, free puppuccinos, prizes for the best-dressed dogs, dog-related trade stands, toys and games for the pups and more.

To buy tickets for the event, click HERE.

