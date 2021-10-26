More than 300 Dachshunds took part in the event.

In pictures: Over 300 Dachshunds attend pup-up cafe in Glasgow

Over 300 Dachshunds attended a special pup-up cafe in Glasgow last week.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 2:20 pm

It was the second time the event had been held at Revolution on Mitchell Street – and the third time in Glasgow.

Dog owners who missed out on this year’s event do not have to worry. The pup-up cafe will return in 2022 with new toys, goodies to buy and tons of new photo ops for the dogs.

Each session has up to 75 Dachshunds, unlimited dog treats, free puppuccinos, prizes for the best-dressed dogs, dog-related trade stands, toys and games for the pups and more.

To buy tickets for the event, click HERE.

1. Pup up cafe

Dachshunds making friends at last week's event.

Photo: Contributed

2. Pup up cafe

There was a fancy dress competition for the dogs.

Photo: Contributed

3. Pup up cafe

Up to 75 Dachshunds took part in each session.

Photo: Contributed

4. Pup up cafe

The little doggos were desperate to get inside.

Photo: Contributed

Dog owners
