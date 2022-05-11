In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Glasgow

The royal couple took part in a ‘Roots of Empathy’ session with schoolchildren during a visit to St. John's Primary School in Port Glasgow.
William and Kate stopped off at the Wheatley Group, which is based in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland.
Prince William makes a new friend.
Kate meets Laura Molloy and her 10-month-old son Saul Molloy during a visit to St. John's Primary School.
Prince William meets pupils during a visit to St. John's Primary School.
Kate takes part in the 'Roots of Empathy' session.
