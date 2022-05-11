Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to St. John's Primary School.

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Glasgow

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visited a local primary school during a trip to Glasgow today (Wednesday).

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:29 pm

The royal couple took part in a ‘Roots of Empathy’ session with schoolchildren during a visit to St. John's Primary School in Port Glasgow.

William and Kate stopped off at the Wheatley Group, which is based in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland.

Here are some pictures from their visit.

1. Royal visit

Prince William makes a new friend.

Photo: WPA Pool

2. Royal visit

Kate meets Laura Molloy and her 10-month-old son Saul Molloy during a visit to St. John's Primary School.

Photo: WPA Pool

3. Royal visit

Prince William meets pupils during a visit to St. John's Primary School.

Photo: WPA Pool

4. Royal visit

Kate takes part in the 'Roots of Empathy' session.

Photo: WPA Pool

