In pictures: Princess Anne visits Glasgow and sees tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne visited Glasgow this afternoon, to meet representatives of organisations of which her mum, Queen Elizabeth II, was patron.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:57 pm

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence took time outside Glasgow City Chambers to speak to the crowds who had gathered to see them in George Square.

The pair also looked through the various tributes which had been left outside in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week.

Here are 10 pictures from the visit.

1. Princess Anne visit

The Princess Royal talks to Holly McBride, four, from Glasgow.

Photo: John Linton

2. Princess Anne visit

People wait for Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence to arrive.

Photo: John Linton

3. Princess Anne visit

The Princess Royal speaks to members of the public.

Photo: John Linton

4. Princess Anne visit

The Princess Royal speaks to members of the public.

Photo: John Linton

