Thousands of people took part in the All Under One Banner march, which snaked its way through Glasgow, from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

The group posted on social media after the march: “Today the Yes movement united in action. It didn't matter which party, if any, people were members of. Well done everyone who took part and helped build the demonstration.

“Independence will be achieved if we work together and grow the mass movement."

1. Independence march Many held 'defend our NHS' banners.

2. Independence march Others called for more climate jobs.

3. Independence march Pipers in Kelvingrove Park.

4. Independence march The big crowd making its way into the city centre.