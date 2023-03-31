In pictures: The life and times of Billy Connolly in 17 quotes from the Big Yin

Here’s 17 of the funniest and most insightful quotes from the Big Yin - covering art, marriage, jokes, fame, Glasgow and more

Billy Connolly - the Big Yin - a man that needs no introduction, seemingly every person in Glasgow is born knowing (and loving) the legendary comedian.

Born in Glasgow in 1942, Billy Connolly originally worked as a welder in the shipyards of his home city but in the late 1960s gave up his trade for a career as a folk singer.

He sang alongside Gerry Rafferty and Tam Harvey in The Humblebums before going solo in the 1970s and ultimately switching to comedy. His first theatrical performace was in 1972 at the Cottage Theatre in Cumbernauld, with a revue called Connolly’s Glasgow Flourish that also played at that year’s Edinburgh Fringe. A solo album, featuing a mix of comedy songs and routines followed and within three years he was topping the UK singles chart with ‘D.I.V.O.R.C.E.’

Since then he has become one the UK’s most loved and critically-acclaimed comedians, actors, artists and television presenters – regularly topping lists of the greatest-ever standups. He retired from live comedy in 2018 but continues to work as an artist and recently appeared in ITV documentary ‘Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure’, where he described how art had given him “a new lease of life”.

Here are 17 memorable quotes from his many interviews over the years.

1 . Billy Connolly on God “I don’t believe in angels and I have trouble with the whole God thing. I don’t want to say I don’t believe in God, but I don’t think I do. But I believe in people who do.” (Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA) Photo: Myung Jung Kim

2 . Billy Connolly on maths “I don’t know why I should have to learn Algebra... I’m never likely to go there.”

3 . Billy Connolly on family trips “My parents used to take me to the pet department and tell me it was a zoo.” Photo: Brenda Chase

4 . Billy Connolly on redundancy “I have been made redundant before and it is a terrible blow; redundant is a rotten word because it makes you think you are useless.” Photo: Sarah Dunn/BAFTA