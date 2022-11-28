In pictures: when 6000 Scotland fans watched the World Cup at Bellahouston Park

Thousands turned out to watch Scotland.

It’s been over two decades since Scotland took part in the World Cup, having failed to qualify for the last six tournaments, including the current edition in Qatar.

There was bitter disappointment for Scotland fans this summer - the team finished second in their qualification group and booked a spot in the play-offs, but fell to Ukraine in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

It means it’s been a generation since the Tartan Army got to watch Scotland play at the World Cup.

Scotland fans at Bellahouston Park.

It was World Cup 1998, in France, and Scotland had been given a tough draw - the reigning champions, Brazil (who would lose to France in the final), Norway and Morocco.

Thousands of fans turned out in Bellahouston Park to watch Scotland on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland kicked off the tournament against the Seleção, narrowly losing 2-1 after a late own goal from Tom Boyd gave Brazil three points.

Unfortunately, a draw against Norway and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Morocco meant that Scotland finished bottom of their group and were sent home.

A young Scotland fan watches on against Norway.

Mixed emotions as Morocco beat Scotland.

Advertisement

Norway held Scotland to a draw.