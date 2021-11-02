In pictures: World leaders attend exclusive dinner at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

World leaders participating in the COP26 climate summit were joined by royals last night for an exclusive dinner at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:52 am

Police lined nearby streets and roads were closed as the leaders were transported from the SEC, which is hosting the summit, to the museum.

Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the event. The Queen, who decided not to attend on advice from doctors, sent a video message.

Despite the excitement inside the venue, there was anger outside it – locals reported not being able to get inside their homes because of the security measures.

Here are pictures from inside the exclusive event.

1. Kelvingrove event

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L), US President Joe Biden (C) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) chat at the reception.

Photo: ALBERTO PEZZALI

Photo Sales

2. Kelvingrove event

Attendees watch a video message from Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: ALBERTO PEZZALI

Photo Sales

3. Kelvingrove event

US President Joe Biden (C) greets Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R).

Photo: ALBERTO PEZZALI

Photo Sales

4. Kelvingrove event

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes an address to an evening reception.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
COP26QueenPoliceDuchessPrince Charles
Next Page
Page 1 of 2