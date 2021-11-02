Police lined nearby streets and roads were closed as the leaders were transported from the SEC, which is hosting the summit, to the museum.
Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the event. The Queen, who decided not to attend on advice from doctors, sent a video message.
Despite the excitement inside the venue, there was anger outside it – locals reported not being able to get inside their homes because of the security measures.
Here are pictures from inside the exclusive event.
Page 1 of 2